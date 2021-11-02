Left Menu

Bokaro Steel Plant joins hands with ISKCON for drive against malnutrition

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 02-11-2021 16:18 IST | Created: 02-11-2021 16:11 IST
The Bokaro Steel Plant (BSL) on Tuesday said it has inked a pact with ISKCON in the fight against anaemia and malnutrition in Jharkhand's Bokaro district.

Under the pact, BSL, a unit of the Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) through its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) will provide one time monetary aid of Rs 68 lakh to the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) for setting-up a base kitchen with associated infrastructure at village Chakuliya near Chas College and a vehicle for transportation of meals to the beneficiaries.

This type of project has been taken-up for the first time in SAIL.

''SAIL-Bokaro Steel Plant has signed an MOA (Memorandum of Agreement) with ISKCON to combat the menace of anaemia and malnutrition in Bokaro district,'' the company said in a statement.

The MOA was signed by DGM (CSR) CRK Sudhanshu on behalf of BSL and Shri Jagannath Das, Head of ISKCON Bokaro at Ispat Bhavan in presence of Executive Director (P&A) Samir Swarup, Chief Medical Officer Dr Pankaj Sharma and other senior officials of BSL and representatives of ISKCON.

ISKCON is likely to complete setting-up of the base kitchen and associated infrastructure within this financial year, the statement said, adding initially 500 meals per day will be provided to the beneficiaries in the anaemia and malnutrition affected areas of Bokaro district through ISKCON.

For identification of the target localities, BSL-CSR is taking help of the district administration.

Simultaneously, the Mobile Medical Unit run by BSL under its CSR through Piramal Health, will also help in screening/ identification of anaemia affected people in the peripheral villages of Bokaro.

The statement said while BSL will be funding this drive against anaemia and malnutrition, ISKCON will handle the day to day operations, functioning of the kitchen as well as distribution of meals to the beneficiaries.

Combating anaemia and malnutrition has been a major challenge and some parts of Bokaro district have also been known to be severely affected.

BSL said the initiative is expected to bring significant relief to the affected people in Bokaro district.

