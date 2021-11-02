Pfizer raises COVID-19 vaccine sales forecast to $36 billion
Reuters | Updated: 02-11-2021 16:29 IST | Created: 02-11-2021 16:17 IST
Pfizer Inc on Tuesday raised the full-year sales forecast for its COVID-19 vaccine by 7.5% to $36 billion, as it signs deals with countries for booster doses and receives clearances for using its shots in children.
The company had in July forecast sales of $33.5 billion from the vaccine it sells with BioNTech.
