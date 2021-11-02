Left Menu

Pfizer raises COVID-19 vaccine sales forecast to $36 bln for 2021

Pfizer Inc on Tuesday raised the full-year sales forecast for its COVID-19 vaccine by 7.5% to $36 billion, as it signs deals with countries for booster doses and receives clearances for using its shots in children. The company had in July forecast sales of $33.5 billion from the vaccine it sells with BioNTech. Pfizer expects to deliver 2.3 billion doses of the vaccine, out of the roughly 3 billion it expects to make this year.

Updated: 02-11-2021 16:33 IST | Created: 02-11-2021 16:21 IST
Pfizer Inc on Tuesday raised the full-year sales forecast for its COVID-19 vaccine by 7.5% to $36 billion, as it signs deals with countries for booster doses and receives clearances for using its shots in children.

The company had in July forecast sales of $33.5 billion from the vaccine it sells with BioNTech. Driven by an unprecedented vaccination drive against the COVID-19 pandemic globally, Pfizer's shot has quickly become one of the best-selling products in the company's roughly 172-year history.

The company, which was well known for drugs such as Xanax and Viagra, equally splits expenses and profit with its German partner. Pfizer expects to deliver 2.3 billion doses of the vaccine, out of the roughly 3 billion it expects to make this year.

