BRIEF-Black Rifle Coffee To Go Public Via Merger With Silverbox Engaged Merger Corp I

SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I: * BLACK RIFLE COFFEE COMPANY, A RAPIDLY GROWING PREMIUM COFFEE COMPANY AND LIFESTYLE BRAND WITH A MISSION TO BETTER THE LIVES OF VETERANS, ACTIVE-DUTY MILITARY AND FIRST RESPONDERS, TO GO PUBLIC VIA COMBINATION WITH SILVERBOX ENGAGED MERGER CORP I

* SILVERBOX ENGAGED - ONCE PROPOSED TRANSACTION IS CLOSED, COMBINED COMPANY WILL BE NAMED BRC INC * SILVERBOX ENGAGED MERGER CORP I - PROPOSED BUSINESS COMBINATION WILL PLACE UP TO $225 MILLION IN CASH ON BRCC'S BALANCE SHEET

* SILVERBOX ENGAGED MERGER CORP I - AT $10 PER SHARE, TRANSACTION VALUES BLACK RIFLE COFFEE AT A PRO FORMA ENTERPRISE VALUE OF APPROXIMATELY $1.7 BILLION * SILVERBOX ENGAGED MERGER CORP I - FULLY FINANCED TRANSACTION, WITH $300 MILLION IN COMMON EQUITY COMMITMENTS AT $10.00 PER SHARE

* SILVERBOX ENGAGED MERGER CORP I - BRCC WILL ALSO REORGANIZE AS A PUBLIC BENEFIT CORPORATION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)