Websol Energy System's net profit falls 42 pc to Rs 4 cr in Sept quarter

Solar cells and modules maker Websol Energy System on Tuesday reported a 42 per cent dip in its net profit to Rs 4.04 crore for the September 2021 quarter.

The Kolkata-based company's net profit had stood at Rs 7.07 crore in the corresponding quarter last year, according to a BSE filing.

Its total income during July-September 2021 jumped about 44 per cent to Rs 59.30 crore, compared with Rs 41.12 crore in the year-ago period.

The company's revenues were derived from 250 megawatts (MW) of cells and 250 MW of solar modules.

The company in a statement said, ''Websol Energy System Ltd, a listed Kolkata-based solar cells and modules manufacturer, registered an improvement in revenues during the second quarter of the current financial year as against the same period of the previous year.'' The company is a major merchant manufacturer of solar cells and modules in India, and the pure-play listed solar cell manufacturer, it said.

