Left Menu

Websol Energy System's net profit falls 42 pc to Rs 4 cr in Sept quarter

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-11-2021 17:13 IST | Created: 02-11-2021 17:13 IST
Websol Energy System's net profit falls 42 pc to Rs 4 cr in Sept quarter
  • Country:
  • India

Solar cells and modules maker Websol Energy System on Tuesday reported a 42 per cent dip in its net profit to Rs 4.04 crore for the September 2021 quarter.

The Kolkata-based company's net profit had stood at Rs 7.07 crore in the corresponding quarter last year, according to a BSE filing.

Its total income during July-September 2021 jumped about 44 per cent to Rs 59.30 crore, compared with Rs 41.12 crore in the year-ago period.

The company's revenues were derived from 250 megawatts (MW) of cells and 250 MW of solar modules.

The company in a statement said, ''Websol Energy System Ltd, a listed Kolkata-based solar cells and modules manufacturer, registered an improvement in revenues during the second quarter of the current financial year as against the same period of the previous year.'' The company is a major merchant manufacturer of solar cells and modules in India, and the pure-play listed solar cell manufacturer, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mission to space station; In Chile's Atacama desert, stargazers search for alien life and 'dark energy'

Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mis...

 Global
2
NASA targets final certification run for Orion spacecraft recovery

NASA targets final certification run for Orion spacecraft recovery

 United States
3
Nigerian national held for duping people by hacking mobile phones

Nigerian national held for duping people by hacking mobile phones

 India
4
LG’s Android-based IVI system to debut in Renault Megane E-TECH Electric in 2022

LG’s Android-based IVI system to debut in Renault Megane E-TECH Electric in ...

 Korea Rep

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021