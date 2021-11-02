BSES Rajdhani, Havells to train electricians on consumer safety

The BSES Rajdhani Power Limited (BRPL) and Havells India Limited (HIL) signed an agreement on Tuesday to train electricians and linesmen on consumer safety and best industry practices.

The two companies will train 1,000 RWA-nominated electricians in South and West Delhi and BSES linesmen in the first phase, they said in a statement after signing the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).

''The first batch of the programme with 37 nominated electricians was formally inaugurated today by BRPL CEO Rajesh Bansal and Havells India Senior Vice President Vivek Yadav,'' the statement said.

Under this programme, electricians and BSES linesmen will be sensitised, equipped and assessed on best industry practices, latest advancements in the field of home automation, internal house wiring, prevention of short circuits and electrical fires.

''The qualifying electricians will be NSDC Certified and granted Rs 500 by DBT under Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY), as also three years personal accident insurance of Rs 2 lakh, covering death and permanent disability. For this, the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) has collaborated with New India Assurance Co Ltd (NIA) to provide insurance facility to the certified candidates,'' the statement said.

The training sessions will also serve as ''a refresher course for those trained by BSES earlier and share their field-level real-life experiences with those attending the programme for the first time'', according to the statement.

The updated list of these electricians will be uploaded on BSES website and on its mobile app. PTI MAH CK

