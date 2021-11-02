NMR services cancelled till Nov 15
- Country:
- India
Services of the Mettupalayam-Udhagamandalam train on the Nilgiris Mountain Rail (NMR) section have been cancelled till November 15, following frequent landslides due to continuous rains in the area.
According to Railway sources, with more rains being forecast for another five days, the authorities decided to cancel the services, anticipating landslides particularly between Kallar and Hillgrove stations.
The services had to be cancelled on five occasions due to landslides last month.
With workers clearing the debris, boulders and mud, the track is expected to be ready by another one week to 10 days, after which the Railways will decide to resume the operations, the sources said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Nilgiris Mountain
- Railway
- Railways
- Mettupalayam
- Kallar
- Hillgrove
ALSO READ
Rail Roko Andolan: Security upscaled at UP's Modinagar Railway Station
Rail Roko Andolan: BSF deployed at Bahadurgarh Railway Station in Haryana
Rail Roko Andolan: 30 locations affected, 8 trains regulated in Northern Railway Zone
50 trains of Northern Railway affected due to Rail Roko agitation
'Rail roko' affects 130 locations in Northern Railway zone, hinder running of 50 trains