NMR services cancelled till Nov 15

Services of the Mettupalayam-Udhagamandalam train on the Nilgiris Mountain Rail (NMR) section have been cancelled till November 15, following frequent landslides due to continuous rains in the area.

According to Railway sources, with more rains being forecast for another five days, the authorities decided to cancel the services, anticipating landslides particularly between Kallar and Hillgrove stations.

The services had to be cancelled on five occasions due to landslides last month.

With workers clearing the debris, boulders and mud, the track is expected to be ready by another one week to 10 days, after which the Railways will decide to resume the operations, the sources said.

