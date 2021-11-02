Left Menu

SF Holdings report 193.3% jump in Q2 standalone net

SF Holdings said the company invested Rs 450 crore over the last year to buy out the foreign partners in two portfolio companies which it had co-promoted -- Brakes India and Wheels India, in keeping with the philosophy of consolidation, the statement added.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 02-11-2021 17:56 IST | Created: 02-11-2021 17:34 IST
Sundaram Finance Holdings Ltd has reported a 193.3 percent surge in its standalone net profit for the quarter ending September 30, 2021, at Rs 11.09 crore.

The city-based demerged investment arm of the non-banking finance company Sundaram Finance Ltd, reported a standalone net at Rs 3.78 crore during the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

Sundaram Finance Holdings Ltd (SF Holdings), primarily operates as a holding company owning a portfolio of automotive businesses including foundries, wheels, brakes, turbochargers, axles, and distribution of spare parts. The company's performance was an extension of its long-term strategy of consolidating its automotive holdings, the company said in a statement.

''We continue to use the automotive industry down-turn to consolidate our portfolio, investing further into our companies and undertaking business restructuring to unlock synergies in our foundry business,'' company Director, Harsha Viji said.

On the carbon fiber business, SF Holdings said it planned for a further investment of up to Euro two million into its portfolio company Mind S.r.L., Italy which focuses on carbon fiber components for the automotive industry in Europe. ''This investment is to augment working capital needs and invest in further growth,'' the company said. SF Holdings said the company invested Rs 450 crore over the last year to buy out the foreign partners in two portfolio companies which it had co-promoted -- Brakes India and Wheels India, in keeping with the philosophy of consolidation, the statement added.

