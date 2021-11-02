Left Menu

UK wants consensual solution to French row, PM's spokesman says

Reuters | London | Updated: 02-11-2021 18:01 IST | Created: 02-11-2021 17:41 IST
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson Image Credit: ANI
Britain wants to find a consensual solution together with France to resolve a fishing dispute that has threatened wider trade ties between the two neighbours, a spokesman for Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Tuesday.

He added that the government supported Jersey's approach to granting fishing licences, which it said was entirely consistent with the Brexit trade deal between Britain and the European Union.

"We want to find consensual solutions together if we can," the spokesman said.

