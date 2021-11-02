Left Menu

Five killed in South Sudan cargo plane crash

Five people died on Tuesday when a small cargo plane crashed shortly after take-off from Juba Airport in South Sudan, airport officials said. South Sudan, which has suffered from a debilitating conflict in the past decade, lacks a reliable land transportation infrastructure, forcing some cargo to be moved by air.

Reuters | Juba | Updated: 02-11-2021 18:05 IST | Created: 02-11-2021 17:48 IST
Five people died on Tuesday when a small cargo plane crashed shortly after take-off from Juba Airport in South Sudan, airport officials said. Authorities have started investigating the incident which involved an Antonov-26 plane operated by Optimum Aviation, a local firm, said Kur Koul, director general of the airport.

The victims were all crew members of the plane, which was carrying drums of fuel to Maban county in Upper Nile State. South Sudan, which has suffered from a debilitating conflict in the past decade, lacks a reliable land transportation infrastructure, forcing some cargo to be moved by air.

