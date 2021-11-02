Left Menu

Finzy raises USD 2 mn to expand business

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-11-2021 17:52 IST | Created: 02-11-2021 17:52 IST
Peer-to-Peer (P2P) lending platform Finzy has raised USD 2 million (about Rs 14.9 crore) to fund its business growth.

The company will use the proceeds to strengthen its technology and enhance product offerings for its lenders and borrowers, Finzy said in a statement.

Launched in 2017, Finzy offers personal unsecured loans starting at a low interest rate of 7.99 per cent per annum.

''We have raised this bridge round from our existing investors. We are in documentation stage with a Silicon Valley based technology fund and expect our Series A to close within a couple of months'' Finzy CEO Amit More said.

To save excessive dilution at an early stage, the company would limit Series A to USD 10 million though there is a demand for a much higher investment number, he said.

Finzy claims to have more than 1 lakh customers and the largest outstanding loan book amongst all the P2P platforms.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

