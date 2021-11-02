Left Menu

ABB completes divestment of mechanical power transmission div for USD 2.9 bn

Technology company ABB has completed divestment of mechanical power transmission division Dodge to RBC Bearings for USD 2.9 billion in cash, a company statement said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-11-2021 18:00 IST | Created: 02-11-2021 18:00 IST
ABB completes divestment of mechanical power transmission div for USD 2.9 bn
  • Country:
  • India

Technology company ABB has completed divestment of mechanical power transmission division (Dodge) to RBC Bearings for USD 2.9 billion in cash, a company statement said. With the divestment, ABB has completed the first of the three previously announced exits from divisions. It is an important milestone in ABB’s strategy of active portfolio management and further strengthens its balance sheet, the company said.

ABB expects to book a non-operational pre-tax book gain of approximately USD 2.2 billion on the sale of Dodge in the fourth quarter of 2021 (October-December).

In addition, ABB expects to record an expense of approximately USD 200-250 million for income taxes and pay cash taxes of approximately USD 400 million due to the transaction. In line with the company’s capital allocation priorities, ABB plans to use the proceeds from the transaction to fund organic growth, pay a rising, sustainable annual dividend per share over time, make value-creating acquisitions and if applicable return additional capital to shareholders through share buy backs.

Dodge has roughly 1,500 employees worldwide and achieved revenues of approximately USD 600 million for the 12 months ending June 30, 2021, of which more than 90 per cent were generated in the Americas.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mission to space station; In Chile's Atacama desert, stargazers search for alien life and 'dark energy'

Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mis...

 Global
2
NASA targets final certification run for Orion spacecraft recovery

NASA targets final certification run for Orion spacecraft recovery

 United States
3
Nigerian national held for duping people by hacking mobile phones

Nigerian national held for duping people by hacking mobile phones

 India
4
LG’s Android-based IVI system to debut in Renault Megane E-TECH Electric in 2022

LG’s Android-based IVI system to debut in Renault Megane E-TECH Electric in ...

 Korea Rep

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021