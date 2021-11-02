ABB completes divestment of mechanical power transmission div for USD 2.9 bn

Technology company ABB has completed divestment of mechanical power transmission division (Dodge) to RBC Bearings for USD 2.9 billion in cash, a company statement said. With the divestment, ABB has completed the first of the three previously announced exits from divisions. It is an important milestone in ABB’s strategy of active portfolio management and further strengthens its balance sheet, the company said.

ABB expects to book a non-operational pre-tax book gain of approximately USD 2.2 billion on the sale of Dodge in the fourth quarter of 2021 (October-December).

In addition, ABB expects to record an expense of approximately USD 200-250 million for income taxes and pay cash taxes of approximately USD 400 million due to the transaction. In line with the company’s capital allocation priorities, ABB plans to use the proceeds from the transaction to fund organic growth, pay a rising, sustainable annual dividend per share over time, make value-creating acquisitions and if applicable return additional capital to shareholders through share buy backs.

Dodge has roughly 1,500 employees worldwide and achieved revenues of approximately USD 600 million for the 12 months ending June 30, 2021, of which more than 90 per cent were generated in the Americas.

