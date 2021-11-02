Left Menu

Equity benchmark indices close in red, Sensex down by 109 points

The Indian equity market closed in the red on Tuesday after witnessing a volatile trading session.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 02-11-2021 18:05 IST | Created: 02-11-2021 18:05 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
The Indian equity market closed in the red on Tuesday after witnessing a volatile trading session. At the closing bell, the BSE S&P Sensex was down by 109.40 points or 0.18 per cent, while the Nifty 50 dropped by 40.70 points or 0.23 per cent.

In BSE Sensex the sectors, which plummeted were the metal sector with a decline of 1.93 per cent, the energy sector with 1.20 per cent, and the basic materials sector with 1.13 per cent. Among the gainers for the day were the realty sector with 3.33 per cent and consumer durables with 1.14 per cent. Among stocks, the top gainer was Maruti Suzuki, which surged 2.36 per cent to Rs 7,792.05 per share, followed by Titan up by 1.95 per cent to Rs 2,453.20 per share. NTPC, State Bank of India and Larsen & Toubro too traded with a positive bias.

Meanwhile, Tata Steel cracked by 3.74 per cent, followed by Tech Mahindra down by 2.12 per cent and HCL Technologies by 1.49 per cent. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

