Jharkhand govt selling special Diwali gift hampers made by rural women

Over 500 rural women are also selling handicraft items from 96 Palash outlets, set up by the Rural Development Department, to promote the marketing of products made by self-help groups. Rural women from Sakhi Mandals of remote villages are selling their handicraft products in the market through Palash outlets this Diwali, the statement said.

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 02-11-2021 18:18 IST | Created: 02-11-2021 18:18 IST
The Jharkhand government is selling special Diwali hampers made by rural women from its ‘Palash’ outlets across the state. Over 500 rural women are also selling handicraft items from 96 ‘Palash’ outlets, set up by the Rural Development Department, to promote the marketing of products made by self-help groups. The state government has recently launched ‘Palash’, a trademark brand of the Jharkhand State Livelihood Promotion Society (JSLPS).

Ten other Diwali special ‘Palash’ outlets have been opened by the department in state capital Ranchi, a statement issued by the state government said. ''The hampers contain Ganesh-Lakshmi idols, ‘panchagavya’ (made with natural products) and designer ‘diyas’, ‘Karanja’ (a type of oil extracted from medicinal herbs), candles, decorative items crafted by sisters of ‘Sakhi Mandals’ (women self-help groups). “Sweets and chocolates made by ‘Sakhi Mandals’ are also popular with the Diwali shoppers,” the statement said.

The gift hampers are beautifully decorated in jute bags and bamboo baskets and are being sold at affordable prices. ''Rural women from ‘Sakhi Mandals’ of remote villages are selling their handicraft products in the market through ‘Palash’ outlets this Diwali,'' the statement said. ‘Sakhi Mandals’, under the Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana- National Rural Livelihood Mission (DAY-NRLM), aim at empowering rural women. Special arrangements have also been made for selling ‘Palash’ Diwali hampers in four branches of HDFC Bank in Ranchi.

Under the JSLPS, rural women are being linked with entrepreneurship through the ‘Palash’ brand.

“JSLPS is constantly striving to increase the income of the sisters of ‘Sakhi Mandal’ and connect their products with the larger market through brand ‘Palash’. “With this initiative, the products of rural women are being sold at a good price, while Diwali hampers are also available at reasonable prices for people to buy,'' said Nancy Sahay, CEO, JSLPS.

