Latur DCC Bank poll: 10 rejected nominations declared valid on appeal

The nominations of 10 people which were rejected during scrutiny for the polls to the board of directors of the Latur District Central Cooperative Bank were on Tuesday declared valid by the Divisional Co-Registrar, Co-operative Societies here following an appeal.

The returning officer had rejected the nominations of all opposition candidates during scrutiny on October 20 for the polls that are scheduled to take place on November 21, leading to the BJP organizing a protest and going in appeal against the decision.

''The Divisional Co-Registrar of Co-operative Societies Latur has declared as valid 10 nominations. The hearing was held on October 28. We will appeal in the High Court regarding the remaining nominations that were declared invalid,'' said BJP MLC and Latur district unit chief Ramesh Karad.

