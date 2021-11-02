Left Menu

Latur DCC Bank poll: 10 rejected nominations declared valid on appeal

The nominations of 10 people which were rejected during scrutiny for the polls to the board of directors of the Latur District Central Cooperative Bank were on Tuesday declared valid by the Divisional Co-Registrar, Co-operative Societies here following an appeal.The returning official had rejected the nominations of all opposition candidates during scrutiny on October 20 for the polls that are scheduled to take place on November 21, leading to the BJP organising a protest and going in appeal against the decision.The Divisional Co-Registrar of Co-operative Societies Latur has declared as valid 10 nominations.

PTI | Latur | Updated: 02-11-2021 18:29 IST | Created: 02-11-2021 18:23 IST
Latur DCC Bank poll: 10 rejected nominations declared valid on appeal
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

The nominations of 10 people which were rejected during scrutiny for the polls to the board of directors of the Latur District Central Cooperative Bank were on Tuesday declared valid by the Divisional Co-Registrar, Co-operative Societies here following an appeal.

The returning officer had rejected the nominations of all opposition candidates during scrutiny on October 20 for the polls that are scheduled to take place on November 21, leading to the BJP organizing a protest and going in appeal against the decision.

''The Divisional Co-Registrar of Co-operative Societies Latur has declared as valid 10 nominations. The hearing was held on October 28. We will appeal in the High Court regarding the remaining nominations that were declared invalid,'' said BJP MLC and Latur district unit chief Ramesh Karad.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mission to space station; In Chile's Atacama desert, stargazers search for alien life and 'dark energy'

Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mis...

 Global
2
NASA targets final certification run for Orion spacecraft recovery

NASA targets final certification run for Orion spacecraft recovery

 United States
3
Nigerian national held for duping people by hacking mobile phones

Nigerian national held for duping people by hacking mobile phones

 India
4
LG’s Android-based IVI system to debut in Renault Megane E-TECH Electric in 2022

LG’s Android-based IVI system to debut in Renault Megane E-TECH Electric in ...

 Korea Rep

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021