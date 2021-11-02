Left Menu

RBI asks banks to remain vigilant to any emerging signs of vulnerabilities

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-11-2021 18:34 IST | Created: 02-11-2021 18:27 IST
RBI asks banks to remain vigilant to any emerging signs of vulnerabilities
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das on Tuesday asked banks to remain vigilant to any emerging signs of vulnerabilities and take timely remedial measures to mitigate the risks.

In a statement, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said the governor held separate meetings with the MD and CEOs of public sector banks and certain private sector banks through videoconferencing.

In his opening remarks, Das acknowledged the improved financial and operational resilience of the banking sector that imparts strength to financial stability.

He emphasised the need for banks to continue providing necessary support in the revival of economic activity, the RBI said.

''He also advised the banks to remain vigilant to any emerging signs of vulnerabilities and take timely remedial measures to mitigate the risks and maintain the stability of not only the institutions themselves but also of the overall financial system,'' it said.

Several other matters, including credit flows, especially to micro and small enterprises, were also discussed during the meetings.

As per the statement, discussions also took place on matters like 'outlook for stressed assets and measures for mitigation', 'pricing of risks', 'collection efficiencies' and 'engagement of banks with fin-tech entities''.

Implementation of certain regulatory measures for ensuring consumer protection were also taken up in the meeting.

RBI Deputy Governors M K Jain, M Rajeshwar Rao and T Rabi Sankar also attended the meetings.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mission to space station; In Chile's Atacama desert, stargazers search for alien life and 'dark energy'

Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mis...

 Global
2
NASA targets final certification run for Orion spacecraft recovery

NASA targets final certification run for Orion spacecraft recovery

 United States
3
Nigerian national held for duping people by hacking mobile phones

Nigerian national held for duping people by hacking mobile phones

 India
4
LG’s Android-based IVI system to debut in Renault Megane E-TECH Electric in 2022

LG’s Android-based IVI system to debut in Renault Megane E-TECH Electric in ...

 Korea Rep

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021