AirAsia India allows passengers to carry extra cabin baggage for fixed charges

AirAsia India on Tuesday announced that passengers could carry additional 3 kgs or 5 kgs as cabin baggage if he or she pays a fixed charge of Rs 600 and Rs 1,000, respectively.

Till date, passengers were not allowed to carry additional cabin baggage on AirAsia India flights.

AirAsia India, like many other domestic carriers, allows its passengers to carry a cabin bag of up to 7 kg weight for free.

Under the new service 'Carry On Xtra', a passenger would be able to carry a cabin bag of 10 kg weight if he or she pays a fee of Rs 600, the airlines said in its press release. If the passenger wants to carry a cabin bag of 12 kg weight, he or she will have to pay a fee of Rs 1,000, it said. ''Carry On Xtra enables guests to carry important documents and other items along with them on board, and save time and queueing for check-in baggage at the departing destination and at the baggage belt at the arriving destination,'' it added.

