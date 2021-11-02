Left Menu

Railways plans art gallery at Gujarat's Kevadiya station for tourists visiting Statue of Unity

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-11-2021 18:52 IST | Created: 02-11-2021 18:52 IST
Railways plans art gallery at Gujarat's Kevadiya station for tourists visiting Statue of Unity
  • Country:
  • India

Tourists visiting the 'Statue of Unity' will be able to get a taste of Gujarat's cultural history at the Kevadiya station itself with the Railways planning an art gallery on its premises, the national transporter said on Tuesday.

In a statement, the Railways said the art gallery will be developed under a public-private partnership initiative.

''Adding one more tourist attraction near 'Statue of Unity', Vadodara Division of Western Railway has awarded the first-of-its-kind contract in Indian Railways for development of an art gallery with souvenir shop at Kevadiya Railway station under PPP initiative.

''Drawing on the benefits of PPP model, the art gallery will showcase different art and craft forms of Gujarat and India and will be developed and operated by a private party with earnings to Railways of Rs 24.7 lakh and potential revenue of Rs 2.83 crore, it said.

This concept will not only enrich the experience of people visiting Kevadiya, on the social front, this unique concept will also provide employment to the local tribal people of the Narmada district by giving them an opportunity to promote their tribal art, the statement noted.

The newly built Kevadiya station is the nation's first railway station with a Green Building certification. The station has been equipped with LED lights as well as star-rated branded electrical appliances to save electricity.

Arrangement has been made for water management through rainwater harvesting, eco-waterless urinals, sewage treatment plant and drip irrigation. At the prime location of the station circulating area, a 12-feet-tall replica of the 'Statue of Unity' has been installed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mission to space station; In Chile's Atacama desert, stargazers search for alien life and 'dark energy'

Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mis...

 Global
2
NASA targets final certification run for Orion spacecraft recovery

NASA targets final certification run for Orion spacecraft recovery

 United States
3
Nigerian national held for duping people by hacking mobile phones

Nigerian national held for duping people by hacking mobile phones

 India
4
LG’s Android-based IVI system to debut in Renault Megane E-TECH Electric in 2022

LG’s Android-based IVI system to debut in Renault Megane E-TECH Electric in ...

 Korea Rep

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021