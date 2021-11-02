Railways plans art gallery at Gujarat's Kevadiya station for tourists visiting Statue of Unity

Tourists visiting the 'Statue of Unity' will be able to get a taste of Gujarat's cultural history at the Kevadiya station itself with the Railways planning an art gallery on its premises, the national transporter said on Tuesday.

In a statement, the Railways said the art gallery will be developed under a public-private partnership initiative.

''Adding one more tourist attraction near 'Statue of Unity', Vadodara Division of Western Railway has awarded the first-of-its-kind contract in Indian Railways for development of an art gallery with souvenir shop at Kevadiya Railway station under PPP initiative.

''Drawing on the benefits of PPP model, the art gallery will showcase different art and craft forms of Gujarat and India and will be developed and operated by a private party with earnings to Railways of Rs 24.7 lakh and potential revenue of Rs 2.83 crore, it said.

This concept will not only enrich the experience of people visiting Kevadiya, on the social front, this unique concept will also provide employment to the local tribal people of the Narmada district by giving them an opportunity to promote their tribal art, the statement noted.

The newly built Kevadiya station is the nation's first railway station with a Green Building certification. The station has been equipped with LED lights as well as star-rated branded electrical appliances to save electricity.

Arrangement has been made for water management through rainwater harvesting, eco-waterless urinals, sewage treatment plant and drip irrigation. At the prime location of the station circulating area, a 12-feet-tall replica of the 'Statue of Unity' has been installed.

