IMF agrees $278.5 million loan programme with Niger
The International Monetary Fund said on Tuesday it had reached a staff-level agreement with Niger on a three-year $278.5 million extended credit facility to support the West African nation as it recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic.
The agreement requires approval from the IMF's executive board in December, the Fund said in a statement.
