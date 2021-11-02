Left Menu

U.S. FAA proposes requiring balloon pilots to hold medical certificates

A balloon hit a power line and plummeted in flames into a pasture near Lockhart, about 30 miles (50 km) south of the state capital Austin. Investigators said the balloon pilot and owner of the balloon, who was killed in the crash, flew in weather conditions below required visual flight rule minimums and did not disclose a series of drug and alcohol related arrests dating back to 1987.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 02-11-2021 19:34 IST | Created: 02-11-2021 19:31 IST
U.S. FAA proposes requiring balloon pilots to hold medical certificates
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • United States

The Federal Aviation Administration said Tuesday it was proposing requiring commercial hot-air-balloon pilots to hold medical certificates after a balloon crash in 2016 that was the deadliest U.S. aviation crash since 2009. The National Transportation Safety board previously criticized the FAA https://www.reuters.com/article/texas-balloon-crash-idUSL2N1MS1EA in its investigation of the July 2016 Texas balloon crash that killed 16 people. A balloon hit a power line and plummeted in flames into a pasture near Lockhart, about 30 miles (50 km) south of the state capital Austin.

Investigators said the balloon pilot and owner of the balloon, who was killed in the crash, flew in weather conditions below required visual flight rule minimums and did not disclose a series of drug and alcohol related arrests dating back to 1987. He did not have a valid driver's license at the time of the crash and had been incarcerated twice. Balloon pilots are currently not required to obtain a pilot medical certificate, but cannot operate if they have certain medical conditions.

In 2018, Congress directed the FAA to revise the medical certification standards for commercial balloon pilots. The FAA's proposed rule would mandate a second-class medical certificate, the same standard required for commercial pilots.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mission to space station; In Chile's Atacama desert, stargazers search for alien life and 'dark energy'

Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mis...

 Global
2
NASA targets final certification run for Orion spacecraft recovery

NASA targets final certification run for Orion spacecraft recovery

 United States
3
Nigerian national held for duping people by hacking mobile phones

Nigerian national held for duping people by hacking mobile phones

 India
4
LG’s Android-based IVI system to debut in Renault Megane E-TECH Electric in 2022

LG’s Android-based IVI system to debut in Renault Megane E-TECH Electric in ...

 Korea Rep

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021