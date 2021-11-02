There are 78.46 lakh voters in Uttarakhand according to the revised electoral rolls which show an addition of 30,808 voters since January 1, 2021 when there were 78.15 lakh voters in the state. Inviting claims and objections on the revised voter list by November 30, Chief Electoral Officer Saujanya said those who are going to attain the age of 18 or more by January 1, 2022 can get their names added to the list of eligible voters by presenting their claims during the period.

After disposing of the claims and objections by December 20, the final electoral rolls will be published by January 5, 2022, she said.

Elections in Uttarakhand are due early next year. The number of polling booths in the state has gone up from 11,024 to 11,647, she said.

It has been ensured that no voter has to traverse a distance of more than two kms to reach a polling booth, the chief electoral officer said.

According to the latest guidelines of the Election Commission of India, the facility of postal ballot will be given to physically challenged voters and those aged above 80 years, she said.

There are 1,65,113 voters aged above 80 years in Uttarakhand whereas the number of physically challenged voters in the state is 53,900, she added. PTI ALM SRY

