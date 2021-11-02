Larsen & Toubro (L&T) on Tuesday said its chairman AM Naik has been ranked country's most generous corporate leader in a prestigious list of India's leading philanthropists in 2021.

''AM Naik has been ranked India’s most generous corporate leader in a prestigious list of India's leading philanthropists in 2021, released by Hurun India and Edelgive,'' the company said in a statement.

The Hurun Report is the world's largest compiler of 'rich lists', and the Edelgive Foundation is the philanthropic arm of the Edelweiss Group. The list has 11 individuals in India who made an annual donation of over Rs 100 crore, 20 over Rs 50 crore and 42 over Rs 20 crore.

Last year, Naik featured in the Hurun List and was described as the most 'notable new entrant'.

* * * * * NTPC Tamil Nadu Energy Company pays interim dividend of Rs 84.67 cr to NTPC * NTPC Tamil Nadu Energy Company Limited (NTECL), a JV Company of NTPC Ltd & TANGEDCO (50:50) has paid interim dividend of Rs 84,67,55,507 for the year 2021-22 towards NTPC’s 50 per cent share.

Ramesh Babu V, Chairman, NTECL & Director (Operations), NTPC had presented the Cheque to Gurdeep Singh, Chairman & Managing Director, NTPC, a statement said.

The Interim dividend is also been paid to other Joint Venture partner viz. TANGEDCO on its shareholding of 50 per cent in the NTECL.

