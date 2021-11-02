Britain, U.S., India, China, EU aim to boost near-zero emission steel output - UK statement
Reuters | Updated: 02-11-2021 20:04 IST | Created: 02-11-2021 20:04 IST
Britain, the United States, India, China and the European Union will aim to boost the production of near-zero emission steel in all parts of the world by 2030, the British government said on Tuesday.
In a statement, Britain said more than 40 world leaders had agreed to a plan to deliver clean and affordable technology across the globe by 2030. As well as steel, the plan will focus on power, road transport, hydrogen and agriculture.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- China
- United States
- British
- Britain
- European Union
- India
Advertisement
ALSO READ
China’s global diplomatic approach is shifting, and Australia would do well to pay attention to it
WRAPUP 2-China's economy stumbles on power crunch, property woes
China stocks fall as economic growth hits 1-year low
China’s economy weakens as GDP in Q3 declines to 4.9 per cent
WRAPUP 3-China's economy stumbles on power crunch, property woes