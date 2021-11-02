Left Menu

Fino Payments Bank IPO fully subscribed on last day

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-11-2021 20:26 IST | Created: 02-11-2021 20:26 IST
Fino Payments Bank IPO fully subscribed on last day
  • Country:
  • India

The initial public offer of Fino Payments Bank was subscribed 2.03 times on the last day of subscription on Tuesday.

The Rs 1,200.3-crore IPO received bids for 2,32,46,150 shares against 1,14,64,664 shares on offer, according to data available with the NSE.

The category for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) was subscribed 1.65 times, while that for non-institutional investors was subscribed 21 per cent and Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) 5.92 times.

The initial public offer (IPO) had a fresh issue of up to Rs 300 crore and an offer for sale of up to 1,56,02,999 equity shares.

The price range for the offer was at Rs 560-577 per share.

Fino Payments Bank had on Thursday said it has garnered Rs 539 crore from anchor investors.

Proceeds from the fresh issue would be used towards augmenting the bank's tier-1 capital base to meet its future capital requirements.

Fino Payments Bank or FPBL is a scheduled commercial bank serving the emerging Indian market with its digital-based financial services.

The company is a fully-owned subsidiary of Fino Paytech, a pioneer in technology-enabled financial inclusion solutions.

Fino Paytech is backed by investors like Blackstone, ICICI Group, Bharat Petroleum and International Finance Corporation (IFC).

Axis Capital, CLSA India, ICICI Securities and Nomura Financial Advisory and Securities were the managers of the offer.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mission to space station; In Chile's Atacama desert, stargazers search for alien life and 'dark energy'

Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mis...

 Global
2
NASA targets final certification run for Orion spacecraft recovery

NASA targets final certification run for Orion spacecraft recovery

 United States
3
Nigerian national held for duping people by hacking mobile phones

Nigerian national held for duping people by hacking mobile phones

 India
4
LG’s Android-based IVI system to debut in Renault Megane E-TECH Electric in 2022

LG’s Android-based IVI system to debut in Renault Megane E-TECH Electric in ...

 Korea Rep

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021