Surya Roshni announces full-time Director Vinay Surya as its MD

Surya Roshni, one of India's largest Steel Pipes, Lighting and Consumer Durables companies, announced the appointment of Vinay Surya, the whole-time director, as the company's managing director, effective from October 26, 2021.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-11-2021 20:47 IST | Created: 02-11-2021 20:45 IST
A Surya Roshni facility. (Photo/Surya Roshni). Image Credit: ANI
Surya Roshni, one of India's largest Steel Pipes, Lighting and Consumer Durables companies, announced the appointment of Vinay Surya, the whole-time director, as the company's managing director, effective from October 26, 2021. Vinay Surya has done an MBA from Swinburne University, Australia and has contributed majorly to the vision and strategy of the Company. With his long-term vision, hard work and dedication he was responsible for starting the Steel Pipe Exports globally.

Announcing the appointment, JP Agarwal, Chairman, Surya Roshni said, "I am delighted to welcome Vinay Surya as the Managing Director, and he will share joint responsibility with Raju Bista, who has been Managing Director since 2012. Vinay Surya has an exceptional leadership track record, strong marketing exposure, deep strategic expertise and a unique ability to forge long-standing client relationships. They will work closely to take Surya Roshni to newer heights." Speaking on the occasion, Vinay Surya said, "I am grateful to our Chairman and the Board for bestowing this responsibility on me. We will continue to work towards making Surya stronger, agile and vibrant in the changing macro environment. We have a dedicated team of the best professionals in the industry and I am quite confident of achieving greater heights together.

"Surya has done a lot of measures to help the needy during the pandemic period and will escalate its efforts towards the well-being of the Indian public. We are focusing on a new vision of Surya Roshni, and will work towards delivering more value for all our stakeholders." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

