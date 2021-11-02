Left Menu

Online transaction to get up to 2% rebate on Cantonment Board's services website

Cantonment Board residents availing services such as community hall booking and water tanker booking through its eChhawani website will be getting a rebate of up to two per cent on non-tax charges and fees if they pay online, the defence ministry said on Tuesday.

Cantonment Board residents availing services such as community hall booking and water tanker booking through its eChhawani website will be getting a rebate of up to two per cent on non-tax charges and fees if they pay online, the defence ministry said on Tuesday. ''The financial incentives are being provided for community hall booking, water tanker booking, water and sewerage connection, grant of trade license and 78 other services under miscellaneous collection,'' its statement mentioned. The residents utilising these services on eChhawani portal and making payments in digital and cashless mode will be getting up to two per cent rebate on non-tax charges and fees, it noted.

This step has been taken to promote digital and cashless transactions on eChhawani, it said.

Residents can avail all civic services offered by respective Cantonment Board using eChhawani portal. More than 20 lakh people live in 62 Cantonment Boards across the country.

There was also a proposal to provide rebate in property tax amount to those residents who avail eChhawani website's online payment facility, the ministry mentioned. ''These initiatives are user-friendly and enable 'ease of services' to Cantonment residents. They will be saved of botheration to personally visit Cantonment Board to pay fees or taxes and also get concession/rebate by using online facility,'' it said. eChhawani portal has services including grant of trade licences, renewal of leases, water and sewerage connections, community hall booking, water tanker booking, births and deaths certificates, OPD appointments in cantonment hospitals, online deposit of taxes and fees and lodging grievances for quick and timely redressal. PTI DSP http://ptinews.com/images/pti.jpg “We bring the World to you'' Disclaimer : This e-mail message may contain proprietary, confidential or legally privileged information for the sole use of the person or entity to whom this message was originally addressed. Please delete this e-mail, if it is not meant for you.

