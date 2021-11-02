The United States could begin administering Pfizer and BioNTech's vaccine to children aged between five and 11 as soon as Wednesday after a panel of outside experts votes on how broadly the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention should recommend its use. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

* Several Russian regions could impose additional restrictions or extend a workplace shutdown to fight a surge in cases that has already prompted Moscow to re-impose a partial lockdown nationwide. * The Netherlands' Health Council recommended that adults aged 60 and above who have been previously been vaccinated against COVID-19 also receive booster shots.

* Romania reported record numbers of daily coronavirus deaths on Tuesday, and there were no available intensive care beds across the European Union's second-least vaccinated state. AMERICAS

* New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio declared his coronavirus vaccination order for emergency responders a success, with no disruption to city services, despite a sickout by some firefighters who officials said were protesting the mandate. ASIA-PACIFIC

* Japan confirmed plans to gradually ease border curbs, but fell short of demands by business lobbies to open up in line with major trading partners. * The Chinese government has told families to keep daily necessities in stock in case of emergencies, after COVID-19 outbreaks and unusually heavy rains that caused a surge in vegetable prices raised concerns about supply shortages.

* Authorities planned to seal off the northern tip of New Zealand with police cordons as they enforce a lockdown in the region over fears of an undetected community transmission of COVID-19. * South Korea's private sector plans to invest 6.3 trillion won ($5.4 billion) in vaccine production and distribution by 2024, the prime minister said.

* Australia's biggest city, Sydney, will lift more curbs for vaccinated residents ahead of schedule next week, while delaying freedoms it has promised for the unvaccinated as officials aim to boost inoculations. MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

* Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian has tested positive for COVID-19, the ministry said. MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS

* The European Union's drug regulator has ended the rolling review of Eli Lilly's antibody-based treatments for COVID-19, after the U.S.-based drugmaker withdrew from the process citing a lack of demand from EU member states. * Two producers of COVID-19 tests in Britain said they had pulled some of their tests from the market after a new review system came into force, which has not yet granted approval for their previously accepted products.

* Pfizer expects to sell $36 billion-worth of the vaccine it developed with BioNTech this year and forecast another $29 billion in sales in 2022, saying it is seeking to sign more deals with countries. ECONOMIC IMPACT

* Global equity shares scaled a new peak on Tuesday, lifted by rising stocks on Wall Street, and the dollar strengthened as strong earnings drove sentiment while investors await details on the Federal Reserve's decision to taper its massive stimulus. * Euro zone manufacturing activity remained strong last month but was curtailed by supply chain bottlenecks and logistical problems which sent input costs soaring, a survey showed.

