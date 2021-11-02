Left Menu

Sigachi Industries IPO gets 23.12 times subscription

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-11-2021 21:03 IST | Created: 02-11-2021 21:03 IST
The initial public offer of microcrystalline cellulose manufacturer Sigachi Industries received 23.12 times subscription on the second day of the offer on Tuesday.

The IPO received bids for 12,45,28,680 shares against 53,86,500 shares on offer, according to NSE data.

The portion for non-institutional investors was subscribed 16.99 times, Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) 38.49 times and those for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) received 82 per cent subscription.

Price range for the Rs 125.42 crore-offer is Rs 161-163 per share.

Unistone Capital Private Limited is the manager to the offer.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

