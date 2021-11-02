Left Menu

SJS Enterprises IPO subscribed 51 pc on 2nd day

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-11-2021 21:04 IST | Created: 02-11-2021 21:04 IST
The initial public offer of SJS Enterprises Limited received 51 per cent subscription on the second day of the IPO on Tuesday.

The Rs 800-crore IPO received bids for 53,87,877 shares against 1,05,46,140 shares on offer, according to the NSE data.

Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) category was fully subscribed while those for non institutional investors received 6 per cent subscription.

SJS Enterprises on Friday raised Rs 240 crore from anchor investors.

The issue is in a price band of Rs 531-542 a share.

SJS Enterprises is a leading player in the Indian decorative aesthetics industry, offering a wide range of aesthetics products in the country.

It is a ''design-to-delivery'' aesthetics solutions provider with the ability to design, develop and manufacture a diverse product portfolio. It caters to the requirements of the two-wheeler, passenger vehicle, commercial vehicle, consumer appliance, medical devices, farm equipment and sanitary ware industries. Axis Capital Limited, Edelweiss Financial Services Limited and IIFL Securities are the managers to the offer.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

