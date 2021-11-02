Govt making all efforts to meet tribal people's aspirations, says Union minister Arjun Munda
The government is leaving no stone unturned to meet the aspirations of the tribal people across the country, Union Tribal Affairs Minister Arjun Munda said on Tuesday.
He said a large number of transformational initiatives have been taken up in recent times for the livelihood, employment, and education of the tribal people.
Munda launched four new Tribes India outlets, one in Patna and three at Chennai Metro. With this, Tribes India has expanded its retail network to 147 outlets across the country.
TRIFED, an agency under the Tribal Affairs Ministry, procures and markets tribal art and craft items through its network of retail outlets under the Tribes India brand.
