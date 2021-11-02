IL&FS to address 93% of targeted Rs 61,000 cr debt resolution by Mar: Kotak

Uday Kotak, the chairman of government-appointed board that has been running infra lending major IL&FS since it went belly up in October 2018, said the management will be able to deliver 93 per cent of the targeted Rs 61,000 crore debt resolution by March when it hopes to address Rs 57,000 crore of debt -- leaving just Rs 4,000 crore, most of which refunds from government departments, for the next fiscal or to the new dispensation.

Kotak said as of November 2, the IL&FS Group has resolved Rs 52,200 crore of its Rs 99,000 crore of fund-based and non-fund based debt (as of October 2018) spread across 347 group companies, 172 of them offshore entities. Of the total cases addressed, Rs 14,100 crore have already been repaid (discharged) to creditors, wherein some creditors got full recovery and some others got much lower. And the group is sitting on a cash balance of Rs 16,700 crore now.

And the management is confident of resolving another Rs 4,800 crore through the course of this fiscal, which will take the overall resolution/recovery to Rs 57,000 crore, which is just Rs 4,000 crore less than the targeted Rs 61,000 crore, Kotak said.

This is as much as delivering 93 per cent of our target and a good 62 per cent of overall recovery for the creditors, as against the average NCLT recovery of 38-40 per cent, said Kotak who also heads Kotak Mahindra Bank.

''The remaining Rs 4,000 crore may be a long tail as most of that money come from many government departments and you know the how they function when it comes to refunds most of the time,'' he said.

Kotak said they took national interest as paramount when asked to run the company as most of its assets are of national importance and instead of a fire-sale we chose the most judicious and financially sound recovery model, which also led to some delays.

IL&FS is not being resolved through the IBC process but under Sections 241 and 242 of the Companies Act because when it went belly up the government had not notified the sections of IBC that now deals with bankruptcy of banks and NBFCs. Therefore, the company's resolution is being done under special dispensation which has been sanctioned by the NCLT.

Presenting a stock taking report as he leads IL&FS into the fourth year, Kotak rued that despite every effort, they could get a resolution framework approved by the NCLT only on March 12, 2020, and within a few days then we were all hit by the pandemic.

''As of today we have addressed as much as Rs 52,200 crore. While we already paid back Rs 14,100 crore, over Rs 21,000 crore are awaiting final court approvals and the rest are stuck at a few more approvals and Rs 16,700 crore already with us in cash and the resolution for the remaining nearly Rs 9,000 crore are on full swing and by March we will resolve Rs 4,800 crore more, leaving the rest to next fiscal.'' ''When we took over the management we were completely in the dark as to what was the gamut of the problem as it was a very complex entity with much more complex operations and crossholding,'' he said, adding we didn't take a gun-shot approach or a fire-sale method to resolution.

Kotak said if they have taken/sold each of these 347 entities separately, most creditors would have got nothing. But we are paying back 62 per cent of the total exposure of Rs 99,000 crore and of this we have already resolved 86 per cent. Managing Director NS Rajan said in some cases there was zero haircut such as the sale of the Chinese property for Rs 644 crore, which was at a huge premium, and Bank of Baroda got its fully money back. Similarly, the Paradip refinery asset, ONGC asset in Assam etc are all full recoveries.

''We did the asset sale like peeling an onion which has some parts good and some parts not so good,'' Kotak said, adding in the IL&FS case public sector banks were smarter as most of their exposes were to operating SPVs and not to the group, leading to better recoveries for them.

When asked what will be his role or that of the board from next April Kotak said, ''We were discharging our national duty and we are happy that we are completing as much 93 per cent of our commitment and now its up to the government to look for and decide on the next course.'' There are multiple ways to resolve the long tail of Rs 4,000 crore, by continuing to discharge debt, or through liquidation or fire-sale or anything else or even a new dispensation. The government has to take that call.

Kotak said of the 347 entities under the IL&FS Group in October 2018, when its board was overtaken by the government and appointed a new board under Kotak, 235 entities have been resolved till date, including resolution applications filed with various courts, and applications for 15 more entities are expected to be filed with courts by March 2022, he said.

The group estimates resolution of the remaining nearly Rs 4,000 crore debt across 97 entities to move into the next fiscal.

The Rs 52,200 crore debt resolved comprises Rs 14,100 crore of debt discharged and available cash balance of Rs 16,700 crore; of which Rs 13,200 crore came from cases approved by courts and pending transaction closures on account of documentation and other closing requirements; and the balance Rs 8,200 crore has come from applications filed with courts which are pending approval.

