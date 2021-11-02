Left Menu

More Canadian airports to accept international flights from end-Nov

The United States has also announced new vaccine requirements for foreign nationals traveling to the United States, beginning Nov. 8. Canadian Airports Council President Daniel-Robert Gooch said international flights should also be allowed to land at regional airports that connect remote and northern communities.

Reuters | Ottawa | Updated: 02-11-2021 21:54 IST | Created: 02-11-2021 21:52 IST
More Canadian airports to accept international flights from end-Nov
Representative iage Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Canada

Canada will allow international flights to land at more airports from end-November, officials announced on Tuesday, saying strict vaccination requirements for travelers had made it possible to loosen restrictions. Ten Canadian airports are currently accepting international flights and Transport Canada said it would add eight more, including St John's, Victoria, Saskatoon and Regina.

"Increased vaccination levels have allowed us to safely re-open these additional Canadian airports to international passenger flights," Transport Minister Omar Alghabra said in a statement. Canada has a vaccine mandate policy going into effect from Nov. 30 for travelers, according to which a negative COVID-19 test will not be accepted as a replacement for proof of vaccination.

At the peak of the coronavirus pandemic, only four airports were open for returning international flights - Vancouver, Toronto, Calgary and Montreal. The United States has also announced new vaccine requirements for foreign nationals traveling to the United States, beginning Nov. 8.

Canadian Airports Council President Daniel-Robert Gooch said international flights should also be allowed to land at regional airports that connect remote and northern communities. "One of the most important lessons from COVID was how important smaller regional airports are to the entire network," he said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mission to space station; In Chile's Atacama desert, stargazers search for alien life and 'dark energy'

Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mis...

 Global
2
NASA targets final certification run for Orion spacecraft recovery

NASA targets final certification run for Orion spacecraft recovery

 United States
3
Nigerian national held for duping people by hacking mobile phones

Nigerian national held for duping people by hacking mobile phones

 India
4
LG’s Android-based IVI system to debut in Renault Megane E-TECH Electric in 2022

LG’s Android-based IVI system to debut in Renault Megane E-TECH Electric in ...

 Korea Rep

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021