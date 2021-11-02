Left Menu

Israeli airline flight makes emergency landing at Goa Airport

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 02-11-2021 22:00 IST | Created: 02-11-2021 21:56 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
A flight of Israel's El Al Airlines with 250 passengers onboard and flying from Bangkok to Tel Aviv made an emergency landing at the Goa Airport after the pilot noticed that the aircraft's fuel leak indicator had turned on, a senior official said on Tuesday.

The emergency landing at the airport near here took place at around 4 am on Monday, he said.

Goa Airport Director Gagan Malik said all the 250 passengers who were travelling in the flight, a Boeing 787, left for Tel Aviv on Tuesday evening by an alternate aircraft arranged for them.

He said the pilot noticed that the fuel leak indicator of the Boeing 787 aircraft had turned on, and as per protocols, he had to shut down the affected engine and call for an emergency landing.

Permission for the emergency landing was granted by the Goa Airport, Malik said.

