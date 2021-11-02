Left Menu

Vedanta arm SMCL's board approves acquisition of Desai Cement Company

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-11-2021 22:02 IST | Created: 02-11-2021 22:02 IST
Vedanta Ltd on Tuesday said the board of its indirect wholly-owned arm Sesa Mining Corp Ltd (SMCL) has approved the acquisition of Desai Cement Company Pvt Ltd.

The acquisition will enhance the group's portfolio with cement and help develop additional synergies through vertical integration.

''The board of directors of Sesa Mining Corporation Ltd...has approved the acquisition of Desai Cement Company Pvt Ltd (DCCPL),'' Vedanta said in filing to the BSE.

DCCPL is a cement manufacturing plant that has a facility of granulated blast furnace slag/ cement and ready-mix concrete.

The plant is operational and is located at the Maina village in Goa, which is one km from the value-added business of Vedanta Ltd.

SMCL has entered into a share purchase agreement and it will acquire management control and hold 100 per cent of the paid-up capital of DCCPL.

