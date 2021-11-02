Swedish Embassy to undertake campaign to boost investment, trade ties

A high-level delegation led by Sweden's Ambassador to India Klas Molin will be in Sweden on a weeklong roadshow titled 'Time for India' aimed at strengthening investment and trade ties.

The delegation led by Molin will comprise Consul General of Sweden to Mumbai Anna Lekvall, Trade Commissioner Cecilia Oskarsson, General Manager of the Swedish Chamber of Commerce to India Sara Larsson and Counsellors for Science & Innovation and Trade Per-Arne Wickström and Markus Lundgren.

'Time for India' is a series of breakfast seminars that will provide insights into India with a comprehensive update on different sectors and markets, discuss opportunities and exchange notes on how to strengthen India business strategies considering recent economic developments, the Swedish Embassy here said.

The aim is to address the many opportunities that are available for Swedish companies in India and for Indian companies in Sweden, it said.

Ambassador Klas Molin said, '''Time for India' is a part of an ambition shared by Sweden and India to strengthen and increase bilateral trade and investments, something our prime ministers as well as ministers of commerce Piyush Goyal and Anna Hallberg have tasked us to do.'' ''Our goal is to increase investments, opportunities, employment and the flow of goods and services between our countries. During the roadshow, we will highlight the many opportunities that are available for Swedish companies in India and for Indian companies in Sweden,'' he said.

The delegation will travel from Stockholm to Luleå to Göteborg to Malmö and back to Stockholm for a final seminar on investing in India by the Indian Embassy in Sweden. Trade Commissioner Cecilia Oskarsson said, ''In the last few months as Trade Commissioner for Business Sweden in India, I have seen the potential for collaboration and investments remains substantial.'' ''The Indian government has brought most of the key infrastructure sectors in India under eligible sectors that can have 100 per cent FDI under the automatic route,'' she said.

