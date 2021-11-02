Left Menu

Nepalese aircraft escapes major accident after it hits boars on runway: Official

A private Nepalese airline plane on Tuesday narrowly escaped a major accident after it collided with boars at the runway while preparing to take off from the countrys Nepalgunj Airport, an official said.The incident happened on Tuesday morning when the 9N-AHB flight belonging to Sita Air was preparing to take off from the Nepalgunj Airport, situated 600 km west of Kathmandu, to Simikot in Humla district when it hit three boars as the mammals came in the way.The aircraft was preparing to take off for Humla with 17 passengers including crew members at around 7 am.

PTI | Kathmandu | Updated: 02-11-2021 22:44 IST | Created: 02-11-2021 22:41 IST
Reprentative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Nepal

A private Nepalese airline plane on Tuesday narrowly escaped a major accident after it collided with boars at the runway while preparing to take off from the country's Nepalgunj Airport, an official said.

The incident happened on Tuesday morning when the 9N-AHB flight belonging to Sita Air was preparing to take off from the Nepalgunj Airport, situated 600 km west of Kathmandu, to Simikot in Humla district when it hit three boars as the mammals came in the way.

''The aircraft was preparing to take off for Humla with 17 passengers including crew members at around 7 am. The pilot aborted the take off after it hit three boars that came in the runway. The boars got mutilated,'' said Subash Jha, the chief of Nepalgunj Airport.

Jha said that following the incident, other flights from Nepalgunj Airport were halted for some time as the flesh of boars were scattered all over the runway.

Similar incidents have been reported previously due to the dense bushes around the airport, a report published by myRepublica said.

