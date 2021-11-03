Greece reported a daily record high of COVID-19 cases and Romania's single-day deaths hit an all-time peak, while Ireland reported the most infections since January despite almost 90% of adults being vaccinated. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

* The Dutch government decided to re-impose measures, including the wearing of face masks, aimed at slowing the latest spike in COVID-19 infections. * Eli Lilly has retracted a request for European Union approval of its antibody-based COVID-19 treatment, citing a lack of demand from EU member states as the bloc focuses on other suppliers.

* Unvaccinated Greeks will need to show a negative test to access state services, banks, restaurants and retail shops. * Ukrainians who knowingly use or manufacture fake COVID-19 vaccine certificates face fines or jail under new legislation passed in parliament in the first reading to tackle record levels of infections and deaths.

AMERICAS * Advisers to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are meeting to consider how broadly Pfizer and BioNTech's vaccine should be rolled out among children ages 5 to 11.

* Canada will allow international flights to land at more airports from end-November. ASIA-PACIFIC

* Japan confirmed plans to gradually ease border curbs, but fell short of demands by business lobbies to open up in line with major trading partners. * The Chinese government has told families to keep daily necessities in stock in case of emergencies, after COVID-19 outbreaks and unusually heavy rains raised concerns about supply shortages.

* Authorities planned to seal off the northern tip of New Zealand with police cordons as they enforce a lockdown in the region. * Bangkok's once bustling Khaosan Road has been a shadow of its former self since the arrival of the pandemic last year, but business owners are hoping Thailand's reopening to tourism this week will soon restore its buzz.

MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA * Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian has tested positive for COVID-19.

MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS * Two producers of COVID-19 tests in Britain said they had pulled some of their tests from the market after a new review system came into force, which has not yet granted approval for their previously accepted products.

* Pfizer expects to sell $36 billion-worth of the vaccine it developed with BioNTech this year and forecast another $29 billion in sales in 2022, saying it is seeking to sign more deals with countries. ECONOMIC IMPACT

* Global equity shares scaled a new peak on Tuesday, lifted by rising U.S. and European stocks, while the dollar gained as strong earnings bolstered sentiment as investors await the Federal Reserve's plans to taper its massive stimulus. * Euro zone manufacturing activity remained strong last month but was curtailed by supply chain bottlenecks and logistical problems which sent input costs soaring, a survey showed.

