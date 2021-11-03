ByteDance founder Zhang to step down as chairman - Bloomberg News
Reuters | Updated: 03-11-2021 07:54 IST | Created: 03-11-2021 07:54 IST
ByteDance Ltd's billionaire founder Zhang Yiming has stepped down as chairman of the company, after announcing his resignation as chief executive officer in May, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday.
New CEO Liang Rubo has replaced Zhang on the five-member board of the company, Bloomberg said https://bloom.bg/3bCXV8k, citing a person familiar with the matter.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Zhang
- Bloomberg News
- Bloomberg
Advertisement