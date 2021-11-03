New Zealand ratifies regional trade pact RCEP
New Zealand has ratified the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) trade deal, its minister of state for trade and export growth said on Wednesday.
"Businesses will be able to take advantage of RCEP's opportunities from early next year," Phil Twyford said in a statement.
RCEP is a trade agreement between 15 economies including China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, and the 10 members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).
