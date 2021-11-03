Left Menu

India's services sector activity expands at fastest pace in 10.5 years in Oct: PMI

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-11-2021 11:29 IST | Created: 03-11-2021 11:29 IST
India's services sector activity expands at fastest pace in 10.5 years in Oct: PMI
  • Country:
  • India

India's services sector activity expanded at the strongest pace in ten-and-a-half years in October, driven by a substantial upturn in business activity amid favourable demand conditions, a monthly survey said on Wednesday.

Companies indicated that a notable pick-up in new business led to the fastest expansion in output in over a decade and as a result more jobs were created, even though business confidence remained subdued due to growing inflationary concerns.

The seasonally adjusted India Services Business Activity Index rose from 55.2 in September to 58.4 in October, signalling the strongest rate of growth in ten-and-a-half years.

For the third straight month, the services sector witnessed an expansion in output. In Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) parlance, a print above 50 means expansion, while a score below 50 denotes contraction.

''... The recovery of the sector entered its third straight month, with firms scaling up activity at the fastest pace in ten-and-a-half years and creating more jobs,'' said Pollyanna De Lima, Economics Associate Director at IHS Markit.

On the price front, with input costs again rising sharply, companies lifted their fees at the fastest pace in nearly four-and-a-half years. Monitored companies cited higher fuel, material, retail, staff and transport costs.

''... Service providers were concerned that persistent inflationary pressures could deter growth in the coming year. Business confidence remained subdued in the context of historical data,'' Lima said.

On the employment front, services companies continued to hire additional workers in October. Although moderate, the pace of job creation quickened from September to the strongest since February 2020.

However, the latest data continued to point to weak international demand for Indian services. New export business decreased in October, a trend that has been recorded since the COVID-19 outbreak, the survey said.

Meanwhile, private sector output in India increased at a sharper rate in October as growth quickened among both manufacturers and service providers.

The Composite PMI Output Index -- which measures combined services and manufacturing output -- rose from 55.3 in September to 58.7 in October, signalling the strongest monthly expansion since January 2012.

October data pointed to a second successive monthly increase in private sector employment, but the rate of expansion was only slight as growth among service providers was partly offset by job shedding at goods producers.

Business sentiment among companies operating in the Indian private sector strengthened in October, owing to a notable rebound in optimism at goods producers, the survey said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mission to space station; In Chile's Atacama desert, stargazers search for alien life and 'dark energy'

Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mis...

 Global
2
Germany to give 700 mln euros to help South Africa end coal use

Germany to give 700 mln euros to help South Africa end coal use

 Germany
3
Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mission to space station; In Chile's Atacama desert, stargazers search for alien life and 'dark energy'

Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mis...

 Global
4
Study finds how our brain recognises familiar faces

Study finds how our brain recognises familiar faces

United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021