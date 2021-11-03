French minister says UK showed 'constructive' spirit in Brexit fishing talks
"I spoke to my counterpart yesterday evening. The spirit is a constructive one on this topic," Djebbari told Europe 1 radio. Talks would continue until Thursday, he added. Disagreements over fishing between London and Paris culminated last Wednesday in the French seizure of the British dredger the Cornelis Gert Jan in French waters near Le Havre.
Reuters | Paris | Updated: 03-11-2021 13:06 IST | Created: 03-11-2021 13:03 IST
- Country:
- France
Britain has shown a "constructive" spirit in its talks with France over post-Brexit fishing licenses, French transport minister Jean-Baptiste Djebbari said on Wednesday. "I spoke to my counterpart yesterday evening. The spirit is a constructive one on this topic," Djebbari told Europe 1 radio. Talks would continue until Thursday, he added.
Disagreements overfishing between London and Paris culminated last Wednesday in the French seizure of the British dredger the Cornelis Gert Jan in French waters near Le Havre.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Britain's fossil fuel dilemma in the spotlight as climate talks near
European stocks inch up as tech gains offset losses in Ericsson
Inflation does not faze Britain's young - perhaps it should
FOCUS-East European designers sashay onto the catwalks of high fashion
Inflation does not faze Britain's young - perhaps it should