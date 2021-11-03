Left Menu

Cipla unit gets notice from US firm for termination of acquisition deal

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-11-2021 13:05 IST | Created: 03-11-2021 13:05 IST
Drug major Cipla on Wednesday said its subsidiary InvaGen Pharmaceuticals has received a notice from US-based Avenue Therapeutics for termination of the acquisition deal they inked in 2018.

In November 2018, Cipla had announced that InvaGen Pharmaceuticals Inc has entered into definitive agreements to acquire US-based speciality business firm Avenue Therapeutics for up to USD 215 million (around Rs 1,560 crore).

Cipla at that time had stated that it intends to acquire Avenue Therapeutics, a Fortress Biotech company, in two stages. “Since the second stage closing could not be completed as per the agreed timelines, in the terms of the SPMA, InvaGen has received a notice of termination from Avenue,” the Mumbai-based drug major said in a regulatory filing.

InvaGen is evaluating the notice for any further steps that it may be required to take in this regard, it added.

The existing shareholding of InvaGen in Avenue shall continue, Cipla stated.

Avenue Therapeutics is focused on development and commercialisation of intravenous (IV), Tramadol, a painkiller.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

