Foreign tourism to Spain surges in September, still far from 2019 levels

Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 03-11-2021 13:56 IST | Created: 03-11-2021 13:56 IST
The number of foreign tourists visiting Spain more than quadrupled in September from a year ago to nearly 4.7 million, official data showed on Wednesday, as widespread vaccination and looser travel restrictions enticed back more visitors. However, that number was still far below the 8.8 million who came to Spain in September of 2019, before the coronavirus pandemic hit.

Tourists spent a total of 5.04 billion euros ($5.84 billion)($6.25 billion) in the country, soaring from the 964 million euros of the previous year but a long way off the 9.62 billion euros spent in August 2019. ($1 = 0.8638 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

