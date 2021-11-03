Shell and Infosys partner to bring Shell Inventory Optimizer solution to market

Infosys has strengthened its long-standing partnership with Shell Global Solutions International B.V., aka Shell. The Bengaluru-based IT giant today announced its strategic collaboration as the commercialization partner of the Shell Inventory Optimizer solution.

Commenting on the collaboration, Ashish Kumar Dash, EVP and Segment Head - services, utilities, resources, energy at Infosys, said, "We are delighted to partner with Shell on their digital transformation and commercialization journey, particularly in the asset management space. We are excited to bring Shell Inventory Optimizer solution to market and look forward to maturing our strategic collaboration with Shell."

The Shell Inventory Optimizer solution is the first product to be offered under this partnership. The innovative solution leverages artificial intelligence (AI) that enables energy companies to optimize warehouse inventory levels based on historical consumption. It also reduces the time and labor required to complete maintenance operations and brings down the cost of operation.

"The Shell Inventory Optimizer was one of our earliest global digital products and has delivered millions of dollars in benefits for Shell, helping us to safeguard operations through inventory rightsizing. We are delighted to bring this innovation to market together with Infosys. The collaboration enables us to accelerate the development of this product and develop new and innovative features," said Dan Jeavons, Vice President, Computational Science and Digital Innovation at Shell.