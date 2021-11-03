Left Menu

SBI Q2 consolidated profit surges 69 pc to Rs 8,890 cr

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-11-2021 14:43 IST | Created: 03-11-2021 14:28 IST
SBI Q2 consolidated profit surges 69 pc to Rs 8,890 cr
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The country's largest lender State Bank of India (SBI) on Wednesday reported a 69 per cent jump in its consolidated net profit at Rs 8.889.84 crore for the second quarter ended September 30 on account of decline in bad loans.

The bank's net profit was Rs 5,245.88 crore in the July-September quarter of previous fiscal, SBI said in a regulatory filing.

The total income of the SBI group rose to Rs 1,01,143.26 crore in the quarter under review, compared to Rs 95,373.50 crore in the year-ago period.

On a standalone basis, the bank's net profit rose 67 per cent to Rs 6504 crore as against Rs 4,574.16 crore.

The lender's total income increased to Rs 77,689.09 crore from Rs 75,341.80 crore in the July-September quarter of last fiscal. The asset quality of the bank improved with the gross non-performing assets (NPAs) declining to 4.90 per cent of the gross advances as on September 30, 2020, from 5.28 per cent a year ago.

Net NPAs or bad loans too declined to 1.52 per cent of the advances from 1.59 per cent in the year-ago period.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mission to space station; In Chile's Atacama desert, stargazers search for alien life and 'dark energy'

Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mis...

 Global
2
Germany to give 700 mln euros to help South Africa end coal use

Germany to give 700 mln euros to help South Africa end coal use

 Germany
3
Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mission to space station; In Chile's Atacama desert, stargazers search for alien life and 'dark energy'

Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mis...

 Global
4
Study finds how our brain recognises familiar faces

Study finds how our brain recognises familiar faces

United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021