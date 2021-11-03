HDFC Securities launches 'HDFC Mega Trading Days' and rings in the Diwali Celebrations a little earlier with exclusive offers

- Customer can open a new account in 10 minutes, without any paperwork - Zero account opening charges and access to low brokerage plans MUMBAI, India, Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ushering in the festive season, HDFC Securities – India's leading stock brokerage firm, has announced the launch of #HDFCMegaTradingDays for new investors. Starting from November 2 to November 10, 2021, the company is offering exclusive benefits to new customers, helping them to kick-start their investment journey for a secured financial future. A simple process spanning across 10 minutes for an investor to open an account, along with zero account opening charges and low brokerage plans, will ensure that they start trading without any delay.

The #HDFCMegaTradingDays campaign has been launched keeping in mind specially those who have started to take a keen interest in online trading, with the backdrop of the unpredictable pandemic scenario. These new investors are tech-savvy, and are looking for the latest technology solutions for investing. HDFC Securities offers them just the right support, with lower barriers to entry and advanced trading technologies.

Speaking at the launch, Dhiraj Relli, MD & CEO at HDFC securities commented, ''We are focusing on making intuitive investment journeys for our customers, along with a great line-up of products, services, and value offerings. Our Mega Trading Day campaign is curated for customers to enjoy our state-of-the-art platforms, while maximizing their potential gains through our specially crafted offers for first-time investors and traders. This Diwali, we invite customers to realize what they can achieve for their portfolios with our wide spectrum of service offerings.'' Speaking at the launch, Mr. Gagan Singla, CMO, and CDO at HDFC Securities said, ''HDFC Securities has always been at the forefront in offering unique services to its customers. In the last couple of years, we have witnessed the rise of newly empowered retail investors that have played a pivotal role in boosting the stock market. Therefore, this Diwali, we plan to add more sparkle to our investors' Diwali-week trading by bringing in some lucrative offers for new traders through our HDFC Mega Trading Days campaign. We believe that for many new investors, these offerings will work as a nudge for their active capital markets participation.'' Benefits of #HDFCMegaTradingDays: • Zero Brokerage* on ETFs: No brokerage on a range of ETFs, such as index ETFs, Gold ETFs, Infra ETFs, Bank ETFs and international ETFs.

• Zero Charges* on Basket Investing: No brokerage to invest in a basket of stocks groupedbased on their growth potential, sector, market cap, and correlation with the economy, among other factors. Basket investing allows smart asset allocation and diversification with a single click.

• Zero Interest* on Derivative Margin Paid as Pledge: Margin against stocks in Demat accounts will now be available only through SEBI's newly introduced pledge mechanism.

• Trade at Flat ₹20 / Order in FNO*: A flat pricing of ₹20 per order for investors trading in equity derivatives to hedge risks or speculate on price movements of underlying securities.

• Free* Equity Volume of upto ₹2 Lakhs (Valid for the first 30 days) • Zero Charges* on Same Day Pay-Out: This offer is aimed for current and aspiring intra-day traders.

• Free* Ticker Tape Subscription worth ₹700 - Tickertape helps investors with futuristic stock screeners along with 130+ filters including liquidity, profitability, debt, and market ratios while creating own curated screens in seconds.

• Free* Investing Hub Subscription worth ₹1,050: Access to educational materials and market information, to help traders learn and craft new trading strategies and risk management tactics. The advent of the pandemic has highlighted the importance of a parallel income stream. This has been one of the key reasons of a huge spike in new participants in the capital markets. To gain financial security, many traders and investors forayed into the Indian stock market in 2020. HDFC Securities aims to empower and equip these new traders with innovative tools and technologies along with lucrative Diwali offers to make their foray into trading smooth and seamless. With the launch of #HDFCMegaTradingDays during this festive season, the company encourages its investors to take a pledge to illuminate their financial wellbeing. Customers can visit (https://bit.ly/3EI3X4l) for more information (*Terms & conditions - https://bit.ly/3bxBtNX ) About HDFC Securities A subsidiary of HDFC Bank, HDFC Securities is a leading stock brokerage in India. With over 20 years of experience, the company serves more than 2 million retail and institutional investors through a suite of products and services.

HDFC securities offers over 30 investment vehicles, spanning asset classes such as stocks, gold, real estate and debt instruments. The company offers investment and direct trading services through buying and selling of equities, along with currency derivatives, mutual funds, NCDs, fixed deposits, bonds, and more, to suit the diverse investment needs of Indians. With a robust understanding of the personal finance space in India, HDFC Securities specializes in asset allocation, portfolio structuring and realignment, and goal-based investing for customer success.

Committed to providing seamless trading experiences, HDFC Securities offers the latest technology tools and future-ready trading platforms (including mobile application, website, ITS and Proterminal) to investors and traders who can access state of the art features to experience a seamless transactional journey, driving more value out of their portfolios.

The company maintains a strong social media presence through which it periodically publishes market updates and capital markets literacy literature. The company is one of the most followed accounts on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube, providing investment and broking services in the financial domain in India.

