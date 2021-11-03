Afghanistan central bank raises limit on bank withdrawals to $400 a week

Afghanistan's central bank has eased restrictions on bank withdrawals, lifting the maximum to $400 or 30,000 afghanis a week from the previous limit of $200 or 20,000 afghanis, the central bank said on Wednesday.

The change, which sets a monthly limit on withdrawals of $1,200, came amid growing economic hardship that has left millions in Afghanistan without work and facing hunger.

Even those with savings have struggled to pay for food and household necessities because of the strict limits on withdrawals that were brought in to prevent a run on the banks. (Writing by James Mackenzie Editing by Peter Graff)

