Police lodge case in connection with collapse of parking facility in Delhi

The Delhi Police has registered a case in connection with the collapse of a portion of an automated multilevel parking facility, which was inaugurated by South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) in November last year.

The parking facility in south Delhi's Green Park area collapsed on Tuesday evening, prompting the SDMC Mayor to order an inquiry into the incident, civic authorities had said.

A senior police officer said that the case was registered Tuesday under Sections 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against unknown persons.

A thorough investigation is being carried out to ascertain if there was negligence on part of the authorities or the incident happened due to a maintenance-related issue at the time of commissioning of the project.

''A thorough technical analysis is being carried out based on which further action will be taken in the matter,'' he said.

According to officials, no human casualty or damage to vehicles was reported in the incident.

The Aam Aadmi Party, however, alleged that many cars were damaged due to collapse of platforms.

After the incident, Hauz Khas police station was informed that electrically operated floor plates (that shift the cars) had fallen inside the multi-level parking.

''The multi-level parking has now been blocked and no entry is permitted till complete technical inspection,'' the officer said.

The 17-floor facility near Green Park Metro station was inaugurated in November 2020 with a capacity of 136 cars, including 32 SUVs.

It was inaugurated by Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal and Union Minister RK Singh along with senior SDMC officials.

It was built on an 878 square metre plot and the project cost was around Rs 18 crore.

''Cars are parked on platforms in such automated stack parking. Due to some technical glitch one platform or floor plate of the tower number 3 on the 8th floor of the parking facility collapsed. It was not a major incident. Neither anyone was hurt nor any car was damaged in the incident,'' SDMC Mayor Mukesh Suryan had told PTI.

Suryan had said that strict action would be taken against those responsible.

''An inquiry has been ordered in the incident. Such an incident should not have happened. We are investigating the entire incident. Those responsible for it be it the contractor or officials, will not be spared,'' the mayor had said.

