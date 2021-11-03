Left Menu

Youth Congress Camp office constructed for upcoming Uttar Pradesh elections

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-11-2021 15:50 IST | Created: 03-11-2021 15:50 IST
Youth Congress Camp office constructed for upcoming Uttar Pradesh elections. Image Credit: ANI
New Delhi [India], November 3 (ANI/ThePRTree): Youth Congress Camp office has been constructed in Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh for the elections that are going to be conducted in the year 2022. Former Minister of Madhya Pradesh government and MLA from Raghogarh, Jaivardhan Singh presided over the occasion.

Youth Congress State President Kanishk Pandey and special guest Nitendra Singh Rathore also attended the meeting. State General Secretary Youth Congress Deepak Shivhare also played a crucial role in strengthening the hands of Congress in UP. Maharani Laxmibai 2021 Award Ceremony was also organized to honor the people from different regions and organizations from Bundelkhand for the commendable work that they have done in their respective fields. From medicine, education, environment, literacy, to safety of mankind, every domain excels in producing talent that further nurtures the growth of the country as a whole.

Deepak Shivhare, convener of the award ceremony says, "The main objective of the upcoming Uttar Pradesh assembly elections 2022 is the construction of the camp office. Priyanka Gandhi and Youth Congress have to strengthen the policy framework to win the approaching elections". He further adds, "I am grateful that I got the opportunity to be with Priyanka Gandhi Ji during the times of struggle. Adding to the statement of Deepak Shivhare, Jaivardhan Singh says, "If Deepak Shivhare is thinking in the same way, then that day is not far away when the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh will be Priyanka Gandhi and the people of Uttar Pradesh will be liberated from the J. Pa government".

The initiative of Deepak Shivhare and his speech were highly appreciated by all the honored guests in the program. Shri Jaivardhan Singh started the concept of the award ceremony with the mindful guidance and assistance of Deepak Shivhare. With the effective strategic framework and the establishment of Youth Congress Camp, it is made certain that Priyanka Gandhi and the Youth Congress committee will surely have a victory moment of securing higher seats in the state of Uttar Pradesh.

This story is provided by ThePRTree. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/ThePRTree)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

