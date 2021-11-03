Left Menu

Covaxin gets shelf life extension up to 12 months

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-11-2021 16:07 IST | Created: 03-11-2021 15:54 IST
Covaxin gets shelf life extension up to 12 months
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Vaccine maker Bharat Biotech on Wednesday said the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) has approved the extension of shelf life of COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin up to 12 months from the date of manufacture.

''The CDSCO has approved the extension of shelf life of Covaxin up to 12 months, from the date of manufacture. This approval of shelf life extension is based on the availability of additional stability data, which was submitted to CDSCO,'' Bharat Biotech said in a tweet.

The shelf life extension has been communicated to ''our stakeholders,'' it added.

